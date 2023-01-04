'He didn't touch me for 5 years' - Alex Ekubo's fiancée on their break up

Nigerian actor, Alex Ekubo

US-based model, Fancy Acholonu, has revealed that her former fiance, Alex Ekubo, refused to be intimate with her during their five years relationship.

According to her, the Nigerian actor claimed he wanted to be celibate because of his religious beliefs.



Speaking in an interview with popular blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus, Fancy claimed that she found it difficult to understand Alex’s refusal to touch her.



She hinted that it confused her and messed with her self-esteem.



According to Fancy, she and Alexx had wanted to reconcile but he wanted something public as opposed to private which she preferred. She added that he wanted a public apology and a grand wedding which was in the works before their breakup.



She said: “Even his family and friends said privately would be better but he needed the grand gesture apology so he can have the grand wedding he wants again. Not caring the issues were still there. Everything is about social media for him, and somehow, it’s now looking like I want the attention when this is the WORST attention I’ve ever had in my life.”

“His sexuality is not the reason I broke up with him. I’m very open-minded so regardless of what he prefers, love is love for me. I loved him for his personality and heart nothing more.”



“He didn’t want to be with me intimately which was confusing and difficult for me to understand especially for 5 years so it did affect my self-esteem as I kept myself for him and when he would cheat with curvy women he wouldn’t perform with them either so I don’t know, I can’t confirm or deny his sexuality but for me, I loved him despite all and he still found ways to hurt me,” she added.



