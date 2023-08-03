'He fetched ant-infested firewood' - Pete Edochie reacts to his son's divorce, lawsuit saga

Pete Edochie and his son, Yul

Nigerian movie legend, Pete Edochie has finally reacted publicly to the issues his son, Yul Edochie marrying a second wife, Judy Austin.

Recall that his son is currently in a divorce saga with his estranged first wife, May, who has filed a lawsuit asking for N100m in damages from Yul and his second wife, Judy who she accused of adultery.



May has also filed restraining order, to forbid Yul from getting close to their former matrimonial home.



Commenting on the marital crisis his son is facing during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Pete said, “he who fetches ant-infested firewood, should be ready to host the lizards for a feast”. This can be loosely interpreted as “Yul being the architect of his current issues”.



Meanwhile, Yul and his second wife, Judy are seemingly unperturbed about the first wife's divorce and lawsuit.

