He got me pregnant in SHS, married me and left for JHS leaver - Woman reveals

Source: SVTV Africa

Middle-aged Ghanaian woman, Deborah Mensah, has recounted the sacrifices made for her former husband who has left her for another.

According to her, she dropped out of senior high school due to pregnancy, abandoning her dreams and aspirations for him. Currently, they have two children together.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Deborah indicated that her husband is now engaged to another woman. However, he can't marry her because their divorce is not final yet.



Deborah added that he could be sued if he tries to make it official. The only reason she's still with him is the kids.



"I'm waiting patiently for my daughter to complete school, then I make the final arrangements for the divorce. My daughter is in the university,” she told DJ Nyaami.

Presently, Deborah lives alone with the children at her husband’s house. She sells African star fruit commonly known in Ghana as "alasa".



