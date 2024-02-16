He insulted me - Mr. Tell details what led to his fight with Fancy Gadam’s junior brother

Mr. Tell is a media personality

Media personality, Mr. Tell, has detailed the circumstances that led to his public altercation with musician Fancy Gadam's junior brother, causing a stir on social media.

According to Mr. Tell, the conflict arose from his advice to Fancy Gadam to attend shows on time for the benefit of the audience. Unfortunately, some individuals misreported his comments to the musician, leading to Fancy Gadam insulting him in one of his songs.



In the interview with Blakk Rasta on 3FM, Mr. Tell explained that Fancy Gadam referred to him as a "drunken broadcaster" in his song, which angered him. In response, Mr. Tell criticized the musician during a radio show.



Mr. Tell shared the details, stating, "I was fighting Fancy Gadam’s junior brother. I said something about Fancy, and he was not happy with it. Fancy Gadam initially insulted me in his music, so there was a back-and-forth argument. In the song, he said ‘a drunken broadcaster,’ but I didn't want to mind.



"Later, he went for an interview and confirmed that he was referring to a journalist who criticized him, that’s when I realized it was me. I went hard on him on the radio and referred to him as 'someone who goes about impregnating people’s children.' Then they got angry, and his brother and other guys attacked me."

After a video of the physical altercation surfaced on social media, Mr. Tell revealed that the incident had been reported to the police, and investigations were underway to identify the culprits.



As of now, Fancy Gadam, whose junior brother is reportedly involved, has not publicly addressed the issue or confirmed/denied the allegations.



SB/BB