0
Menu
Entertainment

'He insulted me' - Reggae artiste Sizzla burns platinum plaques received from DJ Khaled's album

Sizzla DJ KHALED Sizzla and DJ Khaled

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jamaican reggae artiste, Sizzla, has got music lovers in shock over his recent outburst that witnessed him setting on fire the platinum plaques he earned based on his feature on DJ Khaled's album titled 'Father of Asahd'.

The top charting album released back on May 17, 2019, was Khaled's eleventh studio album.

Sizzla together with Buju Banton, Mavado, 070 Shake were featured on 'Holy Mountain', one of the popular songs on the 2019 album.

On December 8, the reggae artiste published disturbing videos that captured him burning all the platinum plaques he received from the album.

He kept on repeating that the American producer had disrespected him and his country Jamaica.

Sizzla in his act of protest took out the photos of Khaled's first son, Asahd who was featured on the cover photo of the album.

According to Sizzla, he didn't burn the young boy's photos together with his father due to his love and respect for children.

Check out the videos below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miguel Collins (@therealsizzlakalonji)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miguel Collins (@therealsizzlakalonji)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miguel Collins (@therealsizzlakalonji)



OPD/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explains Bawumia's absence during 2023 budget reading
Ato Essien trial: I never said state prosecutors were compromised – Judge clarifies
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'