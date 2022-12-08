'He insulted me' - Reggae artiste Sizzla burns platinum plaques received from DJ Khaled's album

Sizzla and DJ Khaled

Jamaican reggae artiste, Sizzla, has got music lovers in shock over his recent outburst that witnessed him setting on fire the platinum plaques he earned based on his feature on DJ Khaled's album titled 'Father of Asahd'.

The top charting album released back on May 17, 2019, was Khaled's eleventh studio album.



Sizzla together with Buju Banton, Mavado, 070 Shake were featured on 'Holy Mountain', one of the popular songs on the 2019 album.



On December 8, the reggae artiste published disturbing videos that captured him burning all the platinum plaques he received from the album.



He kept on repeating that the American producer had disrespected him and his country Jamaica.



Sizzla in his act of protest took out the photos of Khaled's first son, Asahd who was featured on the cover photo of the album.



According to Sizzla, he didn't burn the young boy's photos together with his father due to his love and respect for children.

Check out the videos below:





OPD/BB