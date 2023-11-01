'He is recovering in the ICU' - Mr Ibu's family gives update on his health

John Okafor better known as Mr. Ibu

The family of veteran Nigerian actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has provided an update on his health.

Recall that a few weeks ago, the 62-year-old comic actor disclosed that he is battling an undisclosed illness that may result in him losing his leg.



Mr. Ibu's family released a video on October 18th, in which the veteran actor was seen saying that his doctors had informed him that they had exhausted all available options and might resort to amputating his leg to prolong his life.



He then appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance and prayers.



Fortunately, many of his Nigerian fans and industry colleagues donated funds for his healthcare.



Sharing an update on his health status, his family revealed on Instagram that he has undergone five successful surgeries and is now recovering in the Intensive Care Unit.

The statement reads: "We want to thank God and, most importantly, the general public for their support, encouragement, and prayers during this challenging period for our dad.



"We called on good Nigerians, and we are very grateful for the response in every aspect, especially the donations. They came in very timely and were very helpful.



"So far, daddy has gone through five successful surgeries, and he is still recovering in the ICU. Daddy is immensely grateful, and we are thankful to the general public during this phase of our lives. We appreciate all the donations made to this account, and as soon as daddy is better, he will personally acknowledge all donations respectively!



"We are still counting on all your prayers and unwavering support as we pray for his quick stabilization to enable us to fly him abroad for further advanced treatment. The John Okafor family is grateful to all Nigerians."