'He must marry me if he wants me back in his house' – Funny Face’s baby mama speaks

Funny Face with Baby Mama and kids

Actress and video vixen, Ama Venessa who happens to be the baby mama of Ghana’s only ‘Children’s President’, Benson Nana Yaw Boateng aka Funny Face has spelt out the only conditions which will make her go back to the comic actor’s house to perform ‘wifey’ duties.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Angel FM Accra, February 22, 2021, Ama said that she will only go back to Funny Face’s house after she elevates her from her baby mama status to a wife.



According to the "Chopbox To Chopbox” actress, she is tired of being tagged as his baby mama after giving him, three adorable children.



She added that if he marries her, it will put some respect on her name and prevents her desire to go back to her family anytime they have an issue because she knows at that point that Funny Face is hers.



In the interview zionfelix.net monitored, she said: "I need an upgrade from baby mama to a wife. I have three kids with Funny and I deserve some respect. If he wants me to come back to him, he has to come and do the right thing by marrying me...”

Venessa also advised all the people who insulting the comic actor and herself over their recent issues to stop and allow them to heal the best way they can.



"There is no perfect relationship. Every relationship has its ups and downs and Funny and I have been through a lot so hearing some mean comments from people make me feel bad,” She added.



