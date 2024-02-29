He ‘snatched’ my girlfriend - Maurice Ampaw on what triggered his feud with Opambour

A private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has opened up about what triggered his feud with the founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour.

According to his narration, Opambour used diabolical means to snatch his girlfriend when the lady visited his church to seek healing for her ailing father.



He noted that Opambour developed an interest in his girlfriend, which made him tarnish his image by telling her that he (Maurice Ampaw) had been infected with HIV/AIDS, thereby leading to his girlfriend denying him sex afterwards.



“There was a time when my girlfriend’s father was seriously ill, so she went to Opambour’s church for healing. She slept at his place for four days and wasn’t answering my calls. I was disturbed, so when she finally came to my place, I attempted to have sexual intercourse with her, but she denied me.



“She gave an excuse that there was a prophecy about me, so I had to go for deliverance from Opambour before we could continue the relationship. When I asked her to explain, she indicated that Opambour said that her boyfriend is a womanizer and has been infected with HIV/AIDS too,” he narrated while speaking in an interview with RTV and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Maurice Ampaw further disclosed that he decided to quit the relationship when he realised Opambour had developed an interest in his girlfriend.

“So, when I realised Opambour was interested in her, we broke up the relationship,” he added.



It will be recalled that during a church service, Opambour questioned whether Ampaw and those opposing him were rational human beings.



The pastor chastised Maurice Ampaw for labelling him as a “comedian” and someone who does not have the anointing of God.



“Is the person okay? Is he senseless? What nonsense is this? I crack jokes during my service so that people can have relief from the stress of this life. I am done doing that; they are going to see real fire from henceforth. Tell them,” Opambour earlier charged.



The feud between Maurice Ampaw and Opambour does not seem to cease anytime soon looking at how both individuals are hitting back at each other.

Watch the video below







SB/OGB