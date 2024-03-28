He speaks without wisdom - Christiana Awuni blasts Chairman Wontumi

Kumawood actress, Christiana Awumi

Popular Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni, has lambasted the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, over comments he made about Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer.

Chairman Wontumi, the NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, is alleged to have made derogatory remarks about Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, suggesting she was secretly married to Mr. Mahama and that she originated from the Northern Region, not the Central Region.



Speaking at a live interview on Accra FM on March 27, the actress accused Chairman Wontumi of being tribalistic and lacking respect for accomplished individuals.



“I don't know if it's because of the money he has or what, but he talks anyhow. He doesn't respect, that man speaks without wisdom.



"This is not the first time he has made such comments about her. If not for politics, would he have been able to look at her face-to-face and say such things?” she fumed.



Christiana Awuni further threatened to drag Chairman Wontumi to court if he went after the NDC running mate again.



“This is the second time he has verbally attacked Prof, but she hasn’t reacted. As for me, I am giving him a warning. If he dares to make any unsavoury comments about her, the whole country will hear about the two of us!! I will take him to court, let him use all his money to hire lawyers,” she added.

The ‘Perfect Love’ actress joins dozens of other individuals and civil society organizations who have called for an unqualified apology from the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman.



