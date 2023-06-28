'He was moaning while Chioma was mourning'- Netizens react to Davido's new pregnancy scandal

Davido and his latest Baby mama, Anita

Netizens have taken to social media to react to the pregnancy scandal involving singer Davido and an American lady, Anita Brown.

In a series of latest posts, Anita claims she met Davido in December 2017 and that they had dated till date.



According to her, she never knew the singer was married to Chioma, while emphatically stating that she is currently pregnant with Davido's child.



“And what really kills me is this married man narrative that y'all are dragging. I did not know he was married.



“Go to his page; does it look like he is married? Like I am confused, you know, RIP to the child, like people knew about the baby, but nobody knew he got married. I am in America, nobody here knows, sorry, sorry, nobody knows, nobody knows,” she established in a series of viral videos



Reacting to the scandal, some Nigerians took to social media to berate the singer for getting involved with another woman when he and his wife Chioma, were still mourning their son, Ifeanyi, who sadly passed away in October 2022.



@Awoyelu: Davido don enter one chance, he will pay child support true his nose. Gbese good morning.



Fenemigho Benjamin: Make we ask davido if he get anything Todo with, Anita Brown.



@ekunrawo: She's probably not aware he's married. She doesn't live in Nigeria. Everyone in Nigeria only saw leaked images from the traditional marriage.



@OwolabiJohnso15: OBO you really fall my hand, wetin u dey find from this one?



It might be as a result of too much acholic intake at a party, this lady don't worth anything, she no near Chioma in every facet of beauty and body structures



Chai Davido why now?

@Deejaytrish: Since 2017, Nnem no mind Davido ..



He talks to pple via songs. you dey on your own he called you out in Assurance saying Call Anita him no wan do again.. meanwhile he is still going back to collect, Serves him right. I wish you safe 9 months and delivery.



