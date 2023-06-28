0
Menu
Entertainment

'He was moaning while Chioma was mourning'- Netizens react to Davido's new pregnancy scandal

David And Anita1.png Davido and his latest Baby mama, Anita

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Netizens have taken to social media to react to the pregnancy scandal involving singer Davido and an American lady, Anita Brown.

In a series of latest posts, Anita claims she met Davido in December 2017 and that they had dated till date.

According to her, she never knew the singer was married to Chioma, while emphatically stating that she is currently pregnant with Davido's child.

“And what really kills me is this married man narrative that y'all are dragging. I did not know he was married.

“Go to his page; does it look like he is married? Like I am confused, you know, RIP to the child, like people knew about the baby, but nobody knew he got married. I am in America, nobody here knows, sorry, sorry, nobody knows, nobody knows,” she established in a series of viral videos

Reacting to the scandal, some Nigerians took to social media to berate the singer for getting involved with another woman when he and his wife Chioma, were still mourning their son, Ifeanyi, who sadly passed away in October 2022.

Read the various reactions below…

@Awoyelu: Davido don enter one chance, he will pay child support true his nose. Gbese good morning.

Fenemigho Benjamin: Make we ask davido if he get anything Todo with, Anita Brown.

@ekunrawo: She's probably not aware he's married. She doesn't live in Nigeria. Everyone in Nigeria only saw leaked images from the traditional marriage.

@OwolabiJohnso15: OBO you really fall my hand, wetin u dey find from this one?

It might be as a result of too much acholic intake at a party, this lady don't worth anything, she no near Chioma in every facet of beauty and body structures

Chai Davido why now?

@Deejaytrish: Since 2017, Nnem no mind Davido ..

He talks to pple via songs. you dey on your own he called you out in Assurance saying Call Anita him no wan do again.. meanwhile he is still going back to collect, Serves him right. I wish you safe 9 months and delivery.

Watch the video below;

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instablog9jaC (@instablog9jac)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé