‘He was second, not last’ - Opambour slams critics of Ken Agyapong’s performance in the NPP primaries

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour has jumped to the defence of Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong over his performance in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

He slammed persons who criticized Kennedy Agyapong for his performance in the NPP primaries after garnering a massive crowd during his walk before the elections.



The clergyman asserted that individuals who ridicule Kennedy Agyapong for finishing last in the NPP primaries are not being fair to him because he placed second among the four candidates, hence, he deserves commendation.



Speaking on his Prophet 1 TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Opambour chided critics of Kennedy Agyapng’s performance in the NPP primaries and added that he was not last as people make it seem.



This is how the conversation panned out between Opambour and his Junior pastor



Junior pastor: People are saying that Alan’s crowd during the walk does not mean anything because before the NPP primaries, Ken Agyapong had a similar crowd during his walk but he finished last in the elections.

Opambour: Listen to what I am saying, what did they say?



Junior pastor: So people are saying that when Kennedy Agyapong embarked on a walk a lot of people followed him but when the results came he was last.



Opambour: He was not last, he was second. That is different from being last.



Junior pastor: Noted, prophet.



His reaction comes after Alan Kyerematen’s ‘Afafranto walk’ held in Kumasi attracted a massive crowd that caught the attention of the public with people asserting that he is a force to reckon with in the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, others believed that the crowd would not have any effect on the 2024 general elections because Kennedy Agyapong had a similar crowd but couldn’t triumph in the NPP primaries.



In the NPP primaries, Kennedy Agyapong secured the second position in the NPP primaries with 71,996 votes, which accounted for 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious with 61.47% of the total votes cast.







