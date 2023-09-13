'He was the light until the very end' - Mohbad's family confirms passing in emotional statement

The late MohBad

The family of the late Nigerian artiste Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba who is also known as MohBad has released a statement announcing his death.

The former Marlian record signee died on Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 27.



The news of his demise was shared on his X page #Ovieo on Tuesday evening.



“Confirmed. MohBad is dead. Sad, sad day,” he tweeted.



The family in a statement said, "Mohbad was light until the very end".



Also, Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide shared a cryptic message on his X handle.

"Damn! Mohbad (sic)” he stated. In another tweet, Olamide posted, “This life (sic)”.



An old video of Bella Shmurda saying Mohbad was battling mental health issues recently resurfaced online minutes after the reported death of the singer.



Some of the popular songs of the singer include KPK, Peace, Komajesun, Pariwo, and many more.



Information on the cause of his death and where he died as of the time of filling this report was sketchy.



