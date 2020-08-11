Entertainment

He wasn't poisoned; Patapaa's father speaks on viral video

Patapaa’s father, Kwesi Amoah, has debunked reports that his son was poisoned at a drinking spot.

Yesterday, a video showing that the 'One Corner' singer was unconscious in a sickbed whilst receiving treatment surfaced on social media and it went viral with reports claiming that he was poisoned by someone.



But, in an interview on adomfmonline, his father, said that his son wasn’t poisoned but confirmed he had been sick for weeks now.



According to him, Patapaa has been sick for about two weeks now.

Speaking about the viral hospitalized video, he detailed that 'It is a small hospital and he went there for first aid. He couldn’t even drive. Though there is a government hospital, people don’t like going there. It is not poison, he is sick. It is not confirmed but he is not well for almost two weeks now."



Mr Amoah also expressed his disappointment in how video surfaced online when he said that he doesn’t know why some of his team members would decide to put such a video out in the public with false narration.





