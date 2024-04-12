Healthy sex helps you heal from sex trauma - Sex therapist

Sex they say has many benefits. Some of these include stress relief, burning calories, and even helping one sleep better.

According to Princessa Aggrey, a certified sex and family therapist, another great benefit of healthy sexual intercourse is healing sexual trauma.



She made this assertion during an interview on Moans and Cuddles, with Patricia Rockson-Hammond stating that people who have been raped, molested or women who have experienced miscarriages or abortions can heal through sex.



She stated that since sex is psychological, practising certain positions during the act can help one heal from the trauma they developed due to a bad sexual experience.



"Sex scientifically is something that has to do with your whole body. From your mind, your brain, your neurotransmitters, down to everything is what you use your whole body to do. So what it does is that if done the right way, like with a sex therapist, me, as a sex therapist, I know what to tell you, the kind of styles to do to help with trauma," she said.



"Maybe you have had a miscarriage... or an abortion or you were raped, or you were molested. There are these sex positions that I would recommend that you try. It will help especially when it comes to tantric and somatic sex positions," she added.

Still emphasizing healing sexual trauma with healthy sex, she added, "Your subconscious is going to respond in a way that you will either start laughing hysterically or you start crying uncontrollably. That's where you start healing from the trauma of whatever thing you are dealing with. So there are sex positions to heal sex traumas."



SS/BB