Heartbreaking photos from the burial service of popular photographer Bob Pixel

The late Ghanaian photographer Emmanuel Bobbie, also known as Bob Pixel

Popular Ghanaian photographer Emmanuel Bobbie, also known as Bob Pixel, was reported dead on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Reports about his passing went viral that afternoon through a series of tweets and Facebook posts from his close friends, industry players he worked with, and his fans.



Some photos that have surfaced online today, March 20, 2021, show that Bob Pixel is being buried in the capital.



The heartbreaking pictures of his burial service was shared on Bob’s official Facebook page.



Bob Pixel is popular for capturing beautiful images of tourist sites in Ghana, festivals, and traditional gatherings.

Before his death, he worked with some top showbiz personalities, including actress Yvonne Nelson, rapper M.anifest, actor and politician John Dumelo, Sulley Muntari’s wife Menaye Donko, actress Jackie Appiah and actor James Gardiner.



He was survived by three beautiful children.



See more photos below



