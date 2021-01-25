‘Hello to Hell’: Those insulting me are shallow-minded – Evangelist Papa Shee

Evangelist Papa Shee

Renowned Ghanaian Highlife musician now turned evangelist, Nana Yaw Akosah known in showbiz as Papa Shee has strongly defended his controversial statement that those who answer phone calls by saying “hello” are hell-bound.

Papa Shee has recently come under immense criticism following his viral controversial opinion on how to receive a phone call with many social media enthusiasts labelling his claims as false, baseless and hallucinations.



Responding to his critics and those who doubt his revelations about answering phone calls in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Papa Shee said all those bad-mouthing him on social media have a shallow understanding of the world’s unravelled mysteries.



He remarked “You shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free. There are a lot of things we used to believe but when God comes into your life, He opens your eyes to see beyond the ordinary. Words are very powerful but the Bible says the thief comes to steal, kill and destroy you.

“Christ came so that we have life in abundance. It was in recent times that mobile phone came that this Hello and Hi came but it supposed to be Hallelujah, praise the Lord or Amen. The devil always steals the word of God and garnishes it to confuse the children of God,” he stated on Kastle FM.



“It is God who has called me and opened my eyes to unravel some of the mysteries of this world. Some people are so soaked in worldly pleasures so when they hear things like this they think you’re telling lies. A lot of people are Christians who go to church but have been blinded and their ears have been blocked from the truth,” he told the host.



He said that “Most of the things I say are new to them so they conclude that it’s not true. But I’m not the one who says these things, it is God who speaks through me. I have been doing evangelism for the past 12 years.”