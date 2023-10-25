'Help Mr Ibu with the election funds we raised for you' - Politician told

Mr Ibu is a popular veteran actor

Activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians group, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, has called on the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to use part of the N6.5billion election money contributed to him during the 2023 elections to assist ailing veteran Nollywood actor, John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

He also called on Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, to reach out to the Nollywood actor and help him out of his present predicament.



Mr Ibu earlier publicly solicited support from fans, saying, his legs risk being amputated over an undisclosed ailment, which had made him bedridden for weeks.



However, in a video message afterwards on Wednesday, the popular netizen has appealed to the politicians and other fans to contribute any amount in order to save the life of the comic actor.

“Hello everyone, this is an appeal to every Nigerian to kindly help Mr Ibu, who is currently sick. It does not matter how much you can contribute. Let us help him. I also want to appeal to President Tinubu to kindly reach out to him and his family and help him and also to Peter Obi, who was aggressively supported during the last election to kindly support him.



“It’s not when something bad happens that people would start showing that ‘Oh Mr Ibu was a good man’. This is the time to really help Mr. Ibu. I hear that there’s about N6.5bn in the Labour Party presidential confers from the contributions we made in the last election. This is the time to use such money. Also, we can use from the EndSARS money, which is about $500,000 USD for good causes like this. God bless everyone. Amen,” Adeyanju said.



