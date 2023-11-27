'Henceforth, address me as Prophet Asiamah, the slave is now a master' – Agradaa’s husband

Evangelist Patricia (Nana Agradaa)’s husband, Mr. Asiamah, has outdoored a new name, a day after their wedding.

He has conferred on himself a new title, ‘Prophet’, while emphasizing his position as a husband to the general overseer of the Heaven’s Way church.



“Today I stand before you as a senior pastor of the church. My name has changed, my attitude has changed, everything about me has changed now. I am a new creature, so when you meet me, you can refer to me as Prophet Angel Asiamah. When you meet Mama Pat, you call her Dr. Mrs. Patricia Asiamah. This church now belongs to Mr. and Mrs. Asiamah,” he expressed in excitement.



Mr. Asiamah, who was once a junior pastor in Agradaa’s church said God elevated him as a reward to his service.



In his words, “The slave is now a master.”



In a thanksgiving message to the congregation, Mr. Asiamah expressed,“Sometimes, you can serve in someone’s house. You can be a slave to someone but God’s grace can make you a master in that very house.

"I always tell people that when you serving people attracts blessings. You exchange service with blessings. First, I was called a slave but I am now a master. The driver is now in the driver’s seat, the work is about to start properly.”



Agradaa, who nodded in agreement responded, “It is good when a woman marries well and into a wealthy family, a man is also not exempted from such. It’s been two years in this ministry and he has always been by my side,” he added.







