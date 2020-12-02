Herbalife Nutrition advises on managing mask-induced skincare problems

The ‘new normal’ has brought with it new rules and habits like masking up to protect us. We’re all still getting used to wearing a mask but if you’re experiencing skin irritation, dryness or breakouts from this ‘new normal’ habit, read on. Herbalife Nutrition has put together our top tips for managing and even averting mask-induced skincare problems.

Choose the right mask



A comfortable fit and breathable material are musts. Not all fabrics are created equally: remember that some man-made fibres can trap sweat, cause irritation and trigger acne. Natural fabrics like cotton are kindest to the skin because they help absorb sweat and allow the skin to breathe. Alternate and wash your masks regularly with gentle detergent and antimicrobial agents to minimise germs, including bacteria and alleviate breakouts and skin flare-ups.



Prepare your skin…



Hydration can help prevent irritation. Before wearing your mask, cleanse and use a facial moisturiser with soothing ingredients like chamomile and aloe vera. Avoid heavy, pore-clogging make-up, too. Opt for mineral-based cosmetics with ingredients like titanium dioxide, which absorbs oil on the skin.

…then treat your skin!



After a long day of wearing a mask, be sure to pamper your skin with gentle, hydrating products that are free of irritants like sulphates that alter the lipid structure of the outer layer of the skin. Cleanse with water no hotter than lukewarm and finish with more moisturiser. Add elements like antioxidants and essential oils to help restore and soothe your skin.



