Here are 5 celebrities we saw at Joe Mettle and Selasie’s traditional wedding

Multiple award-winning gospel musician Joe Mettle is officially a husband.

The 'Bo Noo Ni 'hitmaker tied the knot with long-time girlfriend, Salomey Selasie Dzisa, in a traditional fashion in Accra in a glamourous style.



The ceremony was graced by some top Ghanaian celebrities.



Below, we share with you 5 Ghanaian celebrities we spotted at the ceremony.



Nana Ama McBrown



She was the co-host for the ceremony.

The singer was present to show his support behind Joe and Selasie.

The popular MC and media personality co-hosted the ceremony with Nana Ama McBrown The gospel singer was there to show his support – and to shower some money on the newlyweds.

Majid Michel





The actor gave a solid advice to the new couple.Joe Mettle and Selasie’s traditional wedding will be followed by a white wedding on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 12.