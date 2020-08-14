Here are 5 celebrities we saw at Joe Mettle and Selasie’s traditional wedding

Click for Market Deals →
Multiple award-winning gospel musician Joe Mettle is officially a husband.
The 'Bo Noo Ni 'hitmaker tied the knot with long-time girlfriend, Salomey Selasie Dzisa, in a traditional fashion in Accra in a glamourous style.
The ceremony was graced by some top Ghanaian celebrities.
Below, we share with you 5 Ghanaian celebrities we spotted at the ceremony.
Nana Ama McBrown
She was the co-host for the ceremony.
Ceccy Twum
The singer was present to show his support behind Joe and Selasie.
Nathaniel Attoh
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY PEOPLE ENJOYING GREENLINE FRUIT JUICE AT@joemettle WEDDING POWERED BY NATURE. #greenlineJuice #greenline #juice #orange #happy #smoothies #healthyfood #thinkmahogany #powered #watermelon #covid_19 #meeting #nature #drinks #watermelon #greeneyes #orangecounty #happy #happymarriage #settled2020 #congratulations
The popular MC and media personality co-hosted the ceremony with Nana Ama McBrown.
SP Kofi Sarpong
View this post on Instagram
Freshest couple ????????. Who rocks better????????. Dancing moves on High notes???????????? Is it Joe or Selassie. Mr and Mrs. @joemettle @serlcy_d #settled2020 #wedding #weddingdress #joemettle #beautifulday #ghana #africa #beautiful #gospel #freshestcoupleintown #joemettle
The gospel singer was there to show his support – and to shower some money on the newlyweds.
Majid Michel
The actor gave a solid advice to the new couple.
Joe Mettle and Selasie’s traditional wedding will be followed by a white wedding on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 12.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.