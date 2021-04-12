Here are 5 iconic looks from Efya

Ghanaian singer, Efya

Jane Awindor, popularly known by her stage name Efya, has dominated the music scene ever since her grand entry into the Stars of the Future reality show.

Her voice and dynamic presence during performances are not up for debate since it has won her the Best Female Vocalist at the VGMA’s four consecutive times.



What may have gone under our radar is how she shows up to any occasion with her stunning costumes.



The Big Dragon, fondly called by her comrades, will mesmerize you with her singsong voice and spectacular outfits.



Talk about killing two birds with one stone – a dazzling performance and some good eye candy to boot.

















