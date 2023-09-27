Here are the 11 businesses owned by D-Black in Ghana

Ghanaian musician, D-Black

Rapper and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Black Avenue Music, D-Black has opened up about his business operations in the country in addition to his musical career.

He disclosed that Black Avenue Works was the first business he established when he gained income from the music and later embarked on other business projects that have helped him to survive economically.



With regard to his notable record label Black Avenue Music, the rapper indicated that he started it in collaboration with other musicians including Joey B and DJ Breezy.



Speaking in an interview with JoyPrime on the CelebBiz which was monitored by GhanaWeb, D-Black mentioned the businesses he owns in the country and how he is managing to make them thrive.



“The first one was the first thing I did before even getting into music and that was advertising and marketing. So I was doing that, and that's where I got the money to invest in my music. So it was a company I started called Black Avenue Works,” he said.



He continued: “And then when I invested in music, I started a record label, Black Avenue Music. So it was me, Joey B, and DJ Breezy, that's how I started that company. And then I took a break from music in 2016, around the time when Castro disappeared and I went into events. So I started livewire events. We did Bukom Banku versus Ayittey Powers Celebrity soccer, and a host of events so that was my third company.



“And then I started doing branding that's Volcano; then I built Club Onyx that's number five. Then Oasis Lounge that's number six. Number seven is the Casablanca Lounge then Frosty Moon, which is an ice cream franchise business that's where we eat. And then Twelve Saints is a merchandise store in West Legon, that's nine. I set up Ramazan and then a food delivery business called ‘Just Order.’ So that's 11,” D-Black disclosed this in an interview with JoyPrime.

