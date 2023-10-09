Here are the five businesses owned by Mzbel in Ghana

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel has opened up about her business and entrepreneurship life in addition to his music career and how she has handled both to sustain herself economically.

According to her, she owns four businesses which comprise, Bela’s Pub, Bela’s Jam Records, Bel Eye Media, and Bel Care Foundation which is intended to cater for the needy and vulnerable in society.



Speaking in an interview with JoyPrime TV on the CelebBiz show which GhanaWeb monitored, Mzbel narrated the businesses she owns and explained how each of them operates.



Bel Care Foundation



“The foundation, once in a while, organizes stuff to support the needy or go to an orphanage that nobody knows about. We promote it, make sure people know about them to go support them, and then we also send stuff to support them as well,” Mzbel said in an interview with JoyPrime TV.



Bela’s Playground

Mzbel indicated that her playground business is for kids to have fun and enjoy some moments.



“The playground, I mean, definitely is for kids to come around and play,” she said.



Bela’s pub



“The pub business is where you have adults coming to Jam and have fun. Enjoy live band music and enjoy me as well In various ways. There's a live session, too,” Mzbel said in relation to the function of her pub business.



Bela’s Eye Media

“Bella’s Eye Media we do TV production. I used to have a TV reality show almost like 'Keeping Up' with the Kardashians.



And then we also shoot vox pop. When there's something trending, we go out there and speak to people.



"We shoot commercials for people and we rent media equipment, cameras, lights, sound equipment, and stuff like that. So basically that's what Bela's Media does,” She said on the CelebBiz program with JoyPrime TV.



Bela’s Jam Records



Mzbel disclosed that her Jam Records label is on hold in the meantime because she keeps getting disappointed by the artistes she signs and believes that there is a need for her to acquire more knowledge on record label management.

“Bela’s Jam Records as you already know it's a record label. But I have put that on hold for a while because I keep getting disappointed when I sign people on.



"So I feel like maybe there's a lot I need to learn. I'm taking time to learn about actually being a record label. I know how to be an artiste, write good songs, and perform. But being a record label, it's not as easy as I thought,” said Mzbel.



BS/BB



