Here are the six ‘sarcastic’ things Nana Aba will do if she becomes President of Ghana

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah

Prominent media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has outlined six ‘sarcastic’ things she would do if she gets the opportunity to become the President of Ghana in the near future.

Among the policies, she asserted that party executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would be responsible for sharing minerals at naming ceremonies and other occasions.



She stressed that Fridays would be declared a holiday for people to rest, also, enjoyment would be made mandatory in the country while ensuring that kids on the street would be a thing of the past.



Nana Aba Anamoah emphasized that in her bid to solve unemployment in the country, every youth will be made Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of state institutions and other agencies to cater for themselves and their immediate families.



“Every youth will be made CEO, there will be no wor on Fridays, Enjoyment will be compulsory, No street kids, Jollof with smoke smelling inside will be compulsory at funerals, NPP and NDC executives will be responsible for sharing minerals and pie at naming ceremonies, etc…



"Enjoyment People’s Party, EPP – anigye nkoaaa,” she wrote on her X page after a fan with the Twitter account name ‘Leo’ asked what she would do if she is voted as president of Ghana.



Nana Aba Anamoah has not expressed an interest in venturing into politics with her influence as a renowned media personality.

It is yet to be known whether Nana Aba will enter into politics or not in the near future.



