Here is how Fancy Gadam dealt with a broken heart as a young man

Musician, Fancy Gadam

Ghanaian musician, Fancy Gadam has reflected on the past experiences he had as a young man who was interested in relationships before settling down to marry.

He disclosed that he used to be in a relationship with a lady who ended up breaking up with him because he did not have enough funds to take care of her.



He indicated that he did not feel hurt after the lady broke up with him because it is normal for everyone to go through such experiences which builds you up for the future.



Speaking in an interview with JoyPrime TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Fancy Gadam shared his experience after suffering from a broken heart from a lady.



This is how the conversation transpired between show host, Roselyn Felli and Fancy Gadam during the interview.



Rosely Felli: Has somebody given you a broken heart before?

Fancy Gadam: You know everybody has his share growing up so I also had my broken heart while I was growing up



Roselyn Felli: But why did she leave you like what happened?



Fancy Gadam: Maybe because I was not Fancy Gadam at that time and I did not have money, I mean nothing to feed on.



Roslyn Felli: Have you met her after you made money?



Fancy Gadam: I don’t want to talk about her

Roselyn Felli: Are still hurt and how did you deal with the broken heart?



Fancy Gadam: No, I was not hurt, I took it normally.



Fancy Gadam is one of the renowned musicians in Ghana whose song titled ‘Total Cheat’ won the Most Popular Song of the Year in 2018 at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



SB/BB



