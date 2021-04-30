Here is how you can differentiate between an influencer and a brand ambassador

Influencer, Chef and Founder of Telande World Limited, Kinorah Awini, has outlined the differences between a brand ambassador and an influencer.

Discussing ‘the growing use of female influencers and brand ambassadors with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess, she first defined an influencer as someone who has the power to affect purchasing decisions of people positively.



Explaining this concept, she said, “If I am an influencer and I have a good relationship with my audience, they will give a good feedback on everything I post and even patronize as well so basically, I’ll have the power to improve purchasing,” she said.



She drew the line between an influencer and a brand ambassador when she explained that a brand ambassador also positively influences prospective customer patronage, however, they represent a brand solely for a specified amount of time and within that period, and they are not supposed to endorse or in any way promote a similar product or service.





Kimorah instanced, “If I am the brand ambassador for a milk brand, then I’m not supposed to wear a competitor brand’s colours”. The influencer further clarified that an influencer only puts up a few posts within a certain period of time but an ambassador on the other hand, promotes the brand for a longer duration, be it a month or as long as the contract states.



She again mentioned that a brand ambassador is paid higher than an influencer for each deal because a brand ambassador promotes for a longer duration than an influencer. Finally, the influencer added that a brand ambassador goes for meetings and programmes concerning the brand he or she is in contract with, however, the influencer is not obliged to.