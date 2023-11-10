Here is the one thing Black Sherif wants to do in addition to music

Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif

Popular Ghanaian award-winning artiste, Black Sherif has disclosed that he would like to add business as part of growing his brand as a musician.

He noted that for him to enhance his brand, running a business in addition to his music career is something that interests him to do going forward.



The award-winning musician noted that some of the youth have been reaching out to him for inspiration and he has been advising them to stay true to themselves in their endeavors.



Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Black Sherif expressed delight at how far he has come in his music career.



“What is happening right now if I think about it deeply, it feels like a childhood dream. I did not just reach this level at once, it was a lot of back and forth.



“A lot of the youth reach out to me for inspiration through my Instagram account and I talk to them based on the questions they ask. I ask questions when I meet people who inspire me, everyone has their lowest point in life and they don’t hide it. when I meet people I let them know that I am just like them and that whatever I create is not perfect,” he said.



When Abeiku Santana asked Black Sherif what he intends to do to build his brand as a musician, he said, “In building my brand I always want to be natural because I did not fabricate anything that I do. All my life has been music. I write songs even though I was not paid so it won't change anything. Maybe I want to add something like business to the music.”

Black Sherif is one of the most decorated musicians in Ghana.



He recently won the Best International Flow category award at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.



