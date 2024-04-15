Here is what happened when Kyekyeku visited Samira Bawumia

Kyekyeku meets Samira Bawumia

Renowned Ghanaian comic actor, Kyekyeku paid a visit to the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia to brief her about his upcoming movie premiere which will be held at the National Theatre on April 27, 2024.

During the visit, Samira showered praises on the actor for embarking on a movie project that will help revitalize the creative arts industry and improve upon its fortunes.



She stated that it excites her when people take it upon themselves to create things that will aid society and entertain the general public to make an impact.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb on Zionfelix’s Instagram page, Samira was full of praise for Kyekyeku for his exploits in the movie industry.



“Let me congratulate you [Kyekyeku] for the good work you are doing. I must commend you for this. Coming this far means you have made something out of nothing. This is a lifelong relationship I want you to have with me. I love the creativity. I have a passion for things like this. I appreciate you for the good work you are doing,” she said.



Kyekyeku who was elated expressed his utmost appreciation to Samira for accepting his visit request and making time to engage them.



“Thank you for accepting us. I am even blushing.”

Kyekyeku’s movie titled ‘1957’ was recently premiered in Kumasi and attracted a massive crowd, with several celebrities gracing the occasion.



It remains to be seen how the Accra premiering edition will pan out.



Watch the video below





