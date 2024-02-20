Here is what happened when LilWin, Ramsey Nouah visited Fadda Dickson

Fada Dickson(left) exchanging pleasantires with Ramsey Nouah (right)

Actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, well known as LilWin, after welcoming Nigerian actor, Ramsey Nouah at the airport went to visit the Managing Director of Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson in his office.

During the conversation, Fadda Dickson took the opportunity to extend an official welcome to Ramsey Nouah in Ghana, expressing gratitude for his frequent visits to the country. Fadda Dickson also appreciated Ramsey Nouah for taking the time to meet with him whenever he was in the country.



Below is a transcription of the conversation between Ramsey Nouah and Fadda Dickson after LilWin introduced the visitor.



Fada Dickson: We officially welcome you to Ghana. I remember we met at our old place when you first came here. You are doing well for always passing through. Whenever you come to Ghana, feel free here even though we have banter with Nigeria over a lot of things, even with the recent AFCON issues.



Ramsey Nouah: It is not the right time to comment on that [AFCON defeat]; it's a very sensitive issue. When we lost the trophy, I knew when I came here, Ghanaians would kill me over it.



Nigeria’s bid to win their fourth AFCON trophy was thwarted after host nation, Ivory Coast came from behind to beat them by two goals to one.



Ghanaians subjected Nigeria to mockery on social media due to the existing rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria.

Why Ramsey Nouah is in Ghana



Reports indicate that Ramsey Nouah is in Ghana to shoot a movie being produced by LilWin.



Watch the video below





