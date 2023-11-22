Here is what men should do to give women orgasm during sex, according to fitness coach

Married couple having an intercourse

Celebrity fitness coach, Josh Ansah has talked about what men should do to make women satisfied sexually during intercourse to keep relationships and marriages.

He noted that men should pay attention to the body language of women during sex and should not be deceived by the noise they make because that does not mean they have had an orgasm in the process.



The celebrity fitness coach stated that men should have adequate time to stimulate the sexual glands of women thoroughly until they begin to notice that they are shaking, adding that it shows the woman has reached her orgasm.



Josh Ansah added that men should relax for women when they reach an orgasm stage during sex for them to settle before continuing the intercourse at the same pace.



"Listen, guys, when you are making love to a woman and you want to know she has cum, don’t let the voice or whatever deceive you, you can know from the body language, it does not lie. We have to understand that Orgasm is a muscular reaction and you would realize that all of our sexual glands are muscles.



"When you work hard to a certain point where your muscle starts shaking, that is an orgasm. So that is what happens to the sexual gland when you stimulate it so much that it needs to start to contract on its own, that is an orgasm,” he said while speaking on the Duvet show aired on GHOne TV and monitored by GhanaWeb.

He continued: “The whole body gets into electric shock and when she is doing that relax for her to shake for 5 seconds or more. When she is about to stop shaking you go again. And don't be hitting her when she is in the process. Now when you do it multiple times she is going to go crazy and will remember you for the rest of her life.”



Orgasm occurs after the stimulation of the genitals during sexual intercourse.



It is also the peak of sexual arousal and causes intense feelings of pleasure.



