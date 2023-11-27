Here is why women should avoid sending nudes to men, according to Empress Gifty

Ghanaian gospel musician, Gifty Adorye, popularly known as Empress Gifty has advised women to desist from sending their nude pictures and videos to men when they are in a relationship.

According to her, it has become prevalent among the youth of today to share their nudes with their partners however, such an act could put one in trouble in the near future if the relationship is not able to be sustained and turn into marriage.



She warned women to refrain from sending their nudes to men because it could be used to haunt them in the near future if they marry a different person.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Empress Gifty disclosed that some married women are living in fear because their nudes are with their previous partners hence, the act should not be tolerated.



“I want to ask the women the kind of orgasm or satisfaction they get when they send their nudes to men. Most of the married women are silent because their nudes are at different places. Why would you take a shot of your private part and send it to a man? The youth of today because of distance relationships would send their nudes to men, some even do a video of their nudity, what does that mean?



“It is only a shallow-minded woman who will send her nudes to men they are dating. After sending those videos and you later break up with the boy what would you do?" she quizzed.



She continued: "Are you going to spoil the person’s phone or what to get rid of it? Continue sending the nudes to men and when you later break up with the person, the same pictures will come back to haunt you. If you are fond of doing that, you better put a stop to it and delete the pictures immediately otherwise the same weapon will be used against you."

Her remark comes at a time when it has become common for women to send their nudes to men they are in a relationship with to satisfy their sexual pleasures.



It is essential for persons fond of indulging in such acts to have a change of mind in order not to fall victim to the associated dangers mentioned by Empress Gifty.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



SB/BB



Watch the video below



