Here’s the interior of the luxury yacht Otedola rented for €3 million

Parts of the interior of the Aristotle Onassis' Christina O super luxury yacht

Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola, shared excerpts of her father's 60th birthday party in which the interior of the Aristotle Onassis' Christina O super luxury yacht was spotted.

Rented for €3 million, the epic hallways, plush bedroom suites with large closets, layered elliptical staircases, a large dining area, breathtaking ambiance, and so on couldn’t go unnoticed.



Otedola, with his family, son-in-law Mr. Eazi and a few friends will be on board for three weeks to climax the rest of the birthday celebrations.



Some scenes from the birthday party including cake-cutting moments, a candlelit dinner, a performance from Mr. Eazi, unraveling of gifts, and goodwill messages from friends including; Mr. Aliko Dangote, popular boxer Anthony Joshua, and music executive Don Jazzy were also captured.



The famous yacht is said to be owned by one of Femi Otedola’s childhood idols, the late Aristotle Onassis, who was once regarded as the richest man in the world.

Watch the video below:











EB/BB