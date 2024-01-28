Here’s what happened during 1-hour kiss-a-thon attempt by Ghanaian, Isaac Kwame

Isaac Kwame kissing an unknown lady during the kiss-a-thon attempt

The Ghanaian seeking to break the Guinness World Record for the longest kissing marathon in the world, Isaac Kwame Love successfully brought his one-hour attempt to an end.

The kiss-a-thon attempt was held at the Bobby Restaurant and Pub in East Legon where Isaac Kwame kissed a lady continuously for one straight hour.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Isaac Kwame was wearing a white Lacoste with jeans while the lady she was kissing had masked her face and was clad in a Real Madrid jersey.



His attempt has added to the list of Ghanaians who have embarked on various Guinness World Record challenges to make the country proud at the global level.



Isaac Kwame is hoping to break the world record for the longest kissing marathon in the world, meanwhile, Patrick Amenuvor failed to complete his stand-a-thon attempt.

Chef Faila, who embarked on a cook-a-thon attempt and Afua Asantewaa, who also competed in the sing-a-thon are all awaiting approval from the Guinness World Record after submitting evidence for scrutiny.



