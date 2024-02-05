Here’s what happened when Ajagurajah met Dr. Bawumia at a funeral

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shaking hands with Ajagurajah at a funeral

The leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah has had a rare encounter with the vice president and the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Paty (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during a funeral event.

During the event, Ajaguarajah who was wearing the all-black attire that identified him as a spiritual leader walked to the platform to greet Dr. Bawumia in which they smiled at each other.



Afterwards, he went ahead to shake hands with other dignitaries who were seated by the vice president during the occasion.



After the shake of hands, Ajagurajah took out numerous notes of cash and sprayed them on the crowd showcasing his wealth as the leader of his movement.



In a video shared by Ajagurajah on his Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb, Dr. Bawumia was clad in a black smock with a black trouser.



He was seated with some dignitaries including NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, First Lady Samira Bawumia, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and other eminent personalities.

Popular gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong was spotted at the funeral ministering to console the bereaved family.



Although the details of the funeral are not known yet, it could be that the deceased person is somebody who is a staunch member of the NPP since bigwigs within the party were present to sympathise with the family.



SB/BB



Watch the video below



