Here's what happened when Black Sherif visited Chief Imam

Black Sherif

Singer and rapper Black Sherif, 22, has paid a courtesy visit to the National Chief Imam, Sheik Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, 104.

A video which went viral on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, showed the Fan Yogo ambassador, during his visit, kneeling before the Chief Imam at his residence in Accra. They shared fellowship and prayer, while Dr Sharubutu blessed the young Highlife/Hiphop star.



The music star has always been vocal about his Islamic faith. However, devoted as he is, he takes his liberties also.



In 2021, during a Pure FM interview hosted by Kojo Sebor, he revealed that he is of the largest Islamic denomination, Sunni, noting also that per the dictates of said faith, "I'm not supposed to do music but I do it".



Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, professionally called Black Sherif, was raised in a Muslim household and community, Konongo Zongo, Ashanti Region; the son of an Akan Asante man who converted from Christianity to Islam.

Black Sherif's visit to the Chief Imam's residence follows his resounding victory at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Hiphop Awards 2023, where he was crowned the Best International Flow Award winner – a just a year after losing it during his maiden nomination.



His latest project is a two-track single titled: Take Care of Yourself, Blacko. It contains instant hits Simmer Down and Yaya.



