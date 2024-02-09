Here’s what happened when Ebony’s family, friends visited her grave to mark 6th anniversary

The late Ebony Reigns' parent visits her grave

February 8, 2024, marked the 6th-anniversary celebration of the death of the late popular dancehall artiste, Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng well known as Ebony Reigns.

Ebony lost her life in a ghastly car crash.



The family of the late musician visited her grave to present flowers and eulogize her after she lost her life under bizarre circumstances that stunned most Ghanaians following her breakthrough in music.



Ebony Reigns’ parents, including her father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, and mother, Madam Elizabeth together with Ebony's other family members and friends visited her grave to pay their respects to the deceased.



In a video shared by Ghanaian blogger, Nkonkonsa on his Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb, all individuals present were in their black funeral attire, with her sister placing the flower on her grave.



Ebony Reigns’ Father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng stressed the essence of their visit to the grave annually and added that the celebration of the anniversary would continue even when he is no more.

“Today marks six years since she [Ebony Reigns] couldn’t return home when she went to visit her mother. Every time like this in a year the family and her beloved friends visit her grave. Our mission is very simple, we came here to present flowers for me to have an encounter with her and the family as well.



"We will do it every year, even when I'm gone, this celebration will continue in my absence to celebrate this great personality that we have lost,” he said.



Ebony Reigns passed away on February 8, 2018.



The hitmaker died in a ghastly car crash that claimed the lives of two other persons; Franky Kuri and Atsu Vondee on Kumasi Sunyani road on their way back to Accra.



Ebony nicknamed '90sBadGyal' made a name for herself in Ghana's music industry through her songs and stagecraft.

Popular among her monster hit songs include, Hustle', 'Kupe', 'Poison', 'Date Ur Fada', 'Sponsor', 'Maame Hwe' and 'Dancefloor'.



Ebony who was signed to RuffTown Records, owned by Bullet died at the age of 20, just a few days before her 21st birthday.



The late singer whose demise broke the hearts of many was regarded as one of Ghana's promising stars.



She holds the record as the first-ever female to have won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. The posthumous award was received by her management in 2018.



Watch the videos below

