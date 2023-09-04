Here's what happened when Shatta Wale met Nana Aba Anamoah

Shatta Wale and Nana Aba Anamoah

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has been sighted interacting with celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah during the launch of Patoranking’s 'Fire' album launch party.

The event took place on Monday, September 4, 2023, in Accra and saw various artistes and celebrities present to grace the occasion.



Shatta Wale was elated while conversing with Nana Aba Anamoah with both of them seated.



The video, which was shared by popular entertainment blogger, Nkonkonsa on his Instagram page on September 4, 2023, saw the Dancehall artiste and Nana Aba Anamoah having a good time together at the launch of the album.



In the video sighted by GhanaWeb, Nana Aba Anamoah was seen introducing an upcoming artiste to Shatta Wale and praising him for a good song he released which she listened to.



Nana Aba Anamoah could be heard saying, “Do you know this guy? Do you know he has a good voice? he has such a good song, I love it, I really love it, it is a beautiful song,” she said.



Watch the video below

BS/BB