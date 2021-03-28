Here's why Diana Hamilton is better than all Gospel Artistes in Ghana right now

Diana Hamilton won the Song of the Year the yesterday's 3 Music Awards

Well, at least you know that she is the reigning Gospel Artiste of the Year from the 2020 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, but it is all the other accolades she has received since then that makes the headline to this story validated.

Let's begin from the most recent awards of yesterday; the 3 Music Awards.



On the night of what is being described as one of the best organized entertainment event shows in the country - far better than even the VGMAs, the towering presence of Diana Hamilton was once again cemented through the acknowledgements she received.



Call it a hattrick because that's exactly how it should be after she, on the night, won recognitions for being the Gospel Act of the Year, Female Vocal Performance and also, won the Song of the Year award.







And, with her song, Adom, being perhaps, the most referenced song for people who want to express their gratitude for what God has done for them today, Diana truly is better than all.

Just so this is a completely tight report, find below some of the other awards she has won within the last two years and why she continues to dominate the Christian music scene.



2020 VGMA



Gospel Artiste of the Year - Won



2019 African Gospel Music and Media Awards



Artiste of Excellence Europe - Won

3 Music Awards 2021



Gospel Act of the Year



Female Vocal Performance



Song of the Year





And just one last juicy detail: did you know that at the 2020 VGMAs, not even your favourite Sarkodie had more vote percentages than she did?



A GhanaWeb report showed that Diana Hamilton had 26% of votes to win the coveted title that year while Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata and Medikal had 22%, 14% and 2% respectively for the categories they were nominated in.



Perhaps it is early days yet, but there will be no surprise if Diana Hamilton retains her crown as Gospel Artiste of the Year this year, beating even the mighty Joe Mettle to it again.



We wait to see but in the meantime, congratulations to Diana Hamilton.