Here’s why Ghanaians will forever remember the late Bob Pixel

The late Emmanuel Bobbie was touted the best photographer in Ghana

As the ‘General’ in the Ghanaian photography industry, the late Emmanuel Bobbie captured the best moments of the country’s culture prior to his demise.

Unlike a typical modern-day photographer, Bob Pixel deserted the glam, the skinny ‘sumptuous’ models and gave Ghanaians great moments to talk about.



He rolled up his sleeves, embarked on field trips just to capture indigenous Ghanaian lifestyles including festivals, food, tourist sites, and so on.



He produced great documentaries about the country, made villages and slums look beautiful, and portrayed Ghana in a positive light.



In 2017 during the burial of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, who is the mother of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Bobbie’s lens captured some great moments that enabled citizens appreciate the rich culture of the Ashanti Kingdom.



These pictures found their way into every nook and cranny of social media and were the most talked about.

He was also the first photographer to capture the famous Kwame Nkrumah Circle flyover popularly known as the ‘Dubai Interchange’ when it was inaugurated in 2016.



The beautiful night shot of the interchange caused a stir among Ghanaians on social media as some doubted that Ghana could be that lit!



Bobbie inspired many young passionate photographers who decided to take the path of photography as a career.



Let's take a look at some beautiful shots by the late Bob Pixel that portrayed the true Ghanaian culture.



