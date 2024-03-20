Here's why Mmebusem stopped releasing 'Ghana Jesus' videos

Actor cum skit maker, Mmebusem, popularly referred to as ‘Ghana Jesus', has opened up about why he is no longer releasing his usual videos depicting himself as Christ and acting to entertain the public.

According to him, his parents were not supportive of his viral social media videos.



He added that they were pressuring him to quit and look for other things to do for his upkeep.



He noted that his parents' complaints were hinged on the fact that people were criticizing him for mocking Jesus Christ with his skit videos, which did not sit well with them.



Speaking in an interview with One Ghana TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, Mmebusem stated that he stopped making skit videos due to the pressure and advice from his parents.



“My parents were complaining that I was not making a good name for myself with the videos, so I should stop and look for better things to do for a living. When your parents don’t understand your reasons for doing something, you have to stop it for a while and pray about it. So that one and other issues made me stop doing it for a while,” he explained.



He revealed that God wanted him to continue producing the videos as it was a part of his ministry.

Mmebusem became widely known in the country when he started making videos in which he was dressed like Jesus to engage in comedy acts.



He was scolded by some netizens, who accused him of ridiculing Jesus with his act.



Watch the video below







SB/OGB