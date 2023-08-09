Here’s why the wives of the ‘Accra to London’ road travellers did not join them

Wanderlust Ghana embarked on a remarkable 10,000 km ‘Accra to London’ road trip

Wanderlust Ghana, the Ghanaian group that undertook the ‘Accra to London’ road trip has explained why their wives did not join them on the adventure.

While sharing details of their audacious road trip in an interview with Kwame Sefa Kayi, they were asked if they ever thought about the dangers of embarking on such a trip.



The host, Kwame Sefa Kayi, wondered why they left their wives and kids behind to embark on such a life-threatening trip and they responded,



“Our wives and children were backing us with prayers. They weren’t infected with our carefree sickness, they would’ve followed us on the trip,” they responded.



They, however, stated that one of them took his son along.



“One of us took his son along. It was a father and son affair for him,” they established.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of InkIt Ghana Limited, Franklin Peters, a prominent signage and digital printing company based in New Town, Accra, took up the challenge alongside his 19-year-old son, Quincy.



Quincy was said to have driven some distance during the expedition.



Their vehicle of choice for this daring endeavour was a Lexus RX350, which notably stood out as the most unconventional choice among the participating cars.



Background



Social media has since been inundated with commendations for the accomplishment, especially after the team’s triumphant arrival in London on August 6, 2023.



The 16-day journey which was undertaken to raise funds against digital poverty in rural areas of Ghana, saw nine of the participants ultimately reaching the UK region.





