Hezron set to elevate musical horizons with exciting collaborations featuring top Ghanaian acts

Hezron

Jamaican musician Hezron gears up to embark on an exciting journey of cross-cultural harmony. Breaking new ground and embracing diversity, Hezron has announced thrilling collaborations with some of Ghana's most celebrated musical talents.

Promising a fusion of styles that transcends borders, Hezron in an interview on 4Syte TV named Wutah Afriyie, Ras Kuuku, and Stonebwoy as part of the list of Ghanaian musicians he would love to collaborate with.



“I’m looking forward to collaborating with Wutah Afriyie, one of the artistes that I really like; I love his voice,” said Hezron. “Also, I want to collaborate with Stonebwoy, so, let him know I’m ready…”



In November, Hezron Clarke embarked on a meaningful journey to explore his ancestral roots in Ghana, particularly within the Ashanti kingdom. As part of his itinerary, he paid a courtesy visit to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during the Akwasidae festival.



Draped in a vibrant kente cloth, Clarke, accompanied by his entourage, approached the festival grounds where he was formally introduced to the Asantehene by a spokesperson from the royal family. During this encounter, he expressed his desire to be recognized as a native son and respectfully appealed to the Asantehene for the status of a cherished member of the community.



Addressing the chiefs and elders, the 'Man on a Mission' hitmaker conveyed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you for welcoming me into my motherland. Many of my ancestors, freedom fighters, never lived to see what I am seeing now. I am blessed for this moment; I am honored to be here. I am proud of the king. Nananom, medamoase.”



During this significant visit, Hezron requested the honor of receiving a local name from the Asantehene, and in response, he was bestowed with the name 'Kwame Bonsu'.

Currently in Ghana until January 2024, Hezron's packed schedule is being facilitated by Goodies Music, Lynnex Ventures, 3G Media Group, and Gorjiors International.



Hezron is set to grace the stage at prominent events during his stay in Ghana until January 2024. Among the highly anticipated performances, he is scheduled to captivate audiences at Kojo Antwi's event on December 24, Okyeame Kwame's Hiplife Party on December 25, and Westside Carnival in Takoradi on December 26, 2023.



These are just a glimpse of the numerous engagements lined up for Hezron during his stay in the vibrant Ghanaian music scene.







BB