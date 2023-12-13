Hezron to perform at BHIM Concert 2023

Jamaican reggae artiste Hezron is set to take the stage at the BHIM Concert on December 22, 2023, as part of Stonebwoy's 7th annual music extravaganza at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to Hezron, he is poised to captivate the audience with his impressive catalog of music. The event promises an immersive experience aimed at fostering unity between African and Caribbean roots, featuring a carefully curated lineup of diverse musicians from various corners of the African continent and the diaspora.



Founded by renowned Ghanaian international musician Stonebwoy, the BHIM Concert has solidified its position as one of Ghana's largest and most well-attended artist-led music festivals, building on the success of previous editions.



Since its inception, the festival has showcased a stellar lineup of highly esteemed musical artists from Africa and the Caribbean, including Busy Signal, Beenie Man, Morgan Heritage, and others.



Hezron's busy schedule in Ghana is currently being facilitated by Goodies Music, Lynnex Ventures, 3G Media Group, and Gorjiors International.

Beyond the BHIM Concert, Hezron is expected to grace several stages during his stay in Ghana until January 2024.



Anticipated performances include appearances at Kojo Antwi's event on December 24, Okyeame Kwame's Hiplife Party on December 25, and the Westside Carnival in Takoradi on December 26, 2023.



