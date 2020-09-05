Entertainment

High-life legend brushes off Kuami Eugene and confers king of High-life title on Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian highlife musician, Paulina Oduro

Renowned Ghanaian highlife musician, actress, talent show judge and stage performer, Paulina Oduro, has set the record straight on who the real High-life king in Ghana is and it is no other than Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata.

Speaking in an interview on Y97.9 on ‘Ryse N Shyne’ with Terrence John Akuako aka TJDJ, the legendary songstress said: "With Kofi Kinaata’s songs, you need to understand Fanti to appreciate and enjoy his songs. The reason why Kuami Eugene and the others break through easily is because their songs are in Twi, but I don’t want Kofi Kinaata to change. He has amazing fans all over the world. He is putting the Twin-City on the map like C.K Mann, Paapa Yankson and the other legends of old did. I am so proud of him."



She also mentioned that when you listen to Kuami Eugene, the High-life rhythm is there but it’s not the typical High-life.



"It’s a different generation and different flavour, it’s not like our day when you listen you can easily deduce you are listening to High-life. It’s under the High-life umbrella but it’s a different flavour," said Paulina Oduro.



According to her, she will love to do a song with Efya and Becca, however, the one that she wishes to feature with passion is Kofi Kinaata.

"I will love to do a song with Efya and Becca, but my passion is to do something with Kofi Kinaata," she hinted.



The ‘Nkye Mi Wo Be’ hitmaker also opined that Kofi Kinaata won the most important awards at the just ended VGMA.



"He took the most important awards at the VGMA, the Most Popular Song of the Year and Songwriter of the Year awards. I wasn’t disappointed at all, I was so proud and I hope Kofi is not disappointed. He made us proud," she said.



She also advised the young generation of High-life musicians to pay attention to their lyrics.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.