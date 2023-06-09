High school student breaks down in tears over radio interview

High student on Angel FM

A heartrending incident unfolded recently as a high school student, identified as John Arthur Junior but known by his stage name Jay Smoke, emotionally broke down and pleaded with a radio show host for an opportunity to be interviewed and promote his music.

In a video that circulated on Angel TV on Facebook, Jay Smoke could be seen shedding uncontrollable tears as he shared his story.



The young man revealed that he was a student at Kumasi Technical Senior Secondary School (KSTS), and to support himself and ease the burden on his family, he also worked as a welder.



The radio show host, narrating the encounter, explained that Jay Smoke approached him, and his immediate reaction was to kneel down and weep, desperately seeking assistance.



Despite the host's efforts to encourage him to stand, Jay Smoke remained on his knees until the host insisted, and eventually, he managed to rise to his feet.

During the course of the show, the radio host played Jay Smoke's music, which stirred deep emotions in the young artist, causing him to cry once again.



