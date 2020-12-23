Highlife artiste, Ahenfo cautions Akufo-Addo, Mahama in new song 'Focusrite'

John Dramani Mahama, Ahenfo and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

After releasing his smashing hit song titled,'Odo Mu Odo' in 2019 that featured multiple award-winning Hiplife/Highlife Musician Kofi Kinaata, Highlife Musician, Karim Alhassan aka Ahenfo has released his maiden single track for politicians titled 'Focusrite'.

Crooned in mid-tempo Highlife vein, 'Focusrite' which was engineered by award-winning Producer Kin Dee cautions politicians to implement their campaign promises.



According to him, politicians shouldn't think because they've been voted into power and that they can only amass wealth without focusing on changing the lives of the people.



Ahenfo stressed in the song that, that stupidity of politicians neglecting the main motive for coming into power wouldn't be condoned any longer.

He advised that "Journalists, religious bodies and Politicians let's all put our differences aside and come together to help make our country a better place".



Ahenfo, shot to fame when he astonishingly revealed in an interview with Hot FM TV that it is good celebrated Highlife Musician, Kofi B has died. According to Ahenfo, the death of the ‘Mombrowa’ singer is an indication that it is time for him (Ahenfo) to shine.