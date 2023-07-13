Highlife music isn’t dead – Ras Kuuku

Reggae dancehall singer, Ras Kuuku has vehemently rejected the notion that Highlife music is dead in Ghana
Speaking with Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast, Ras Kuuku said those who say Highlife isn’t existing anymore are telling lies.
He said “Highlife is still alive and it is never dead so anyone who says Highlife isn’t existing anymore is telling lies and not being factual.
“If you listen to the kind of Highlife Amakye Dede did it isn’t like the way Paa Bobo did his Highlife so everyone has got their unique way of doing theirs.
“Even the afrobeats we have is Highlife just that with some of the afrobeats they infuse Amapiano beats into it but it’s still Highlife.
“As we move forward some of the things we use to produce beats change so if you don’t hear the Highlife of yesteryears it doesn’t means it’s dead,” he claimed as MyNewsGh.com observed
