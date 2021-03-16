Highlife music not getting enough airplay - Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

Legendary Ghanaian music, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah says Highlife music is not getting enough airplay, making it difficult for musicians to produce new songs.

According to Kaakyire Kwame Appiah who had had an illustrious music career spanning over three decades, the little airplay given to Highlife music was gradually weakening the music genre.



In an interview with GNA Entertainment, the music veteran explained that many of his colleagues had now diverted into other businesses because they felt the needed airplay had not been given to Highlife music on the airwaves.



“Pure Highlife doesn’t get enough airplay because the modern Ghanaian DJ’’s would love to play Afrobeats, Afro-pop, Dancehall, among others and it is understandable because of what the youth prefers nowadays.



“There are not enough Highlife DJ’s in the system now to promote Highlife music and it has made us seem redundant but we have lots of unreleased songs,’’ he said.

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah said that there had been calls for collaborations with some modern artistes but says the difference in styles had made it difficult.



“There have been calls for us to collaborate more with some modern artistes but the thing is we have different styles and they often struggle to do pure Highlife as we also struggle to do their kind of Highlife.



“I am planning with my other Highlife colleagues to get our unreleased songs out there and champion a course to get more DJs to play our songs to make the genre more relevant,’’ he noted.



Kaakyire Kwame Appiah would release his first single titled “Matwere Wodin” in the coming days as he seeks to give the needed spark to the Highlife genre.