Highlife musician points out lack of major record label as the key challenge in the Ghana Music Industry

Highlife singer, Kwabena VanDyke

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Kwabena VanDyke, the sensational Ghanaian singer, songwriter, composer and performer has pointed out the challenges facing musicians in Ghana's music industry.

According to the 'kro kro me' composer, the non-existent of proper and well-structured record labels in Ghana has been a major challenge, and in light of that, it hinders the growth of the industry.



He believes this is causing many independent artists to encounter significant challenges in their careers.



He made this statement in a recent interview with Nana Kwame De Master Planner, host of OC Showbiz Review Show on Skyypower 93.5 FM Takoradi monitored by GhanaPrex.com, when asked to mention some of the challenges he identifies in the country's music industry.



" ...some of the challenges we have, you know in Ghana we don't have a major record label, they are not adequate so as an artist you'll find it difficult to penetrate. It has been an individual thing and that is problematic," he told the host.

Kwabena VanDyke, born Francis Van-dyke Adomako-Mensah hails from Sekondi in the Western Region.



He has several hit songs to his credit including medofo pa, we move, kro kro me, woa, fatwi k3k3, and onfa meho.



Kwabena VanDyke formerly known as V-Power has been in the music business for about seventeen years and has carved a niche for himself as one of the best and finest Ghanaian vocalists and performers.