Highlife musicians are not respected, they’re seen as ‘kolo’ - Dada Hafco

Ghanaian highlife musician is suggesting highlife musicians are not respected for their craft.

He claims highlife musicians are treated as uneducated and unlettered.



Dada Hafo speaking to DJ Slash on Rainbow Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm noted that there should be a conscious effort for us to be original and protect highlife.



He argued over the past decade, highlife and highlife infused songs have been our greatest genre, and as a people, we have to protect it.



He said some highlife musicians are also refusing to categorise themselves as such because there is a certain mindset that highlife musicians are not brilliant and uncivilised.

Dada Hafco recounted how he was treated when people heard him speaking English.



He said these among other ill-treatment against highlife musicians is unfortunate and should end.



”In Ghana here, there are several highlife musicians but they do not recognise themselves as highlife musicians. Our top stars became popular because they released highlife infused songs but they don’t claim it,” he added.